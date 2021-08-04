Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANET. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.40.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $383.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.