Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.36 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 684,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 3.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

