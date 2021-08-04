Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,709.66. 45,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,492.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

