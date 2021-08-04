Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 704,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

IBDR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

