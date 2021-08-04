Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 353 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,447. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

