ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Acquires $57,768.00 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 6,198 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,953.82.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 10,217 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,536.17.

On Monday, July 26th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 4,204 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.24.

NYSE ARC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 512,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 561,328 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

