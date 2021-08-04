Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AQST stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 51,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,139. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.57.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.