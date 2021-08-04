AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 6,224 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

