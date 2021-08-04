Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Issues Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

