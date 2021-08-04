AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.17.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,050 shares of company stock worth $7,348,417 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AptarGroup by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in AptarGroup by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.