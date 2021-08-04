AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,143,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.