Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%.

Shares of APEN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,423. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The company has a market cap of $240.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.01.

In related news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

