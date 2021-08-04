Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,533 shares of company stock worth $1,004,776 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

