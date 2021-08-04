APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. APA comprises 1.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in APA were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC raised its position in APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

APA stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -298.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

