Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.

ATE has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ATE remained flat at $C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 19.94 and a current ratio of 21.15. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$7.52. The stock has a market cap of C$51.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.68.

In related news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,026,207.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $37,972.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

