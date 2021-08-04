Anthony Colucci Sells 3,300 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Colucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Anthony Colucci sold 5,761 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $79,789.85.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

