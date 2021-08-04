ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANIP stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $420.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.