ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ANIP stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $420.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.