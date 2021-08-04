Analysts Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Target Price at $37.83

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $10,752,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

