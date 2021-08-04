Analysts Set Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Target Price at $25.40

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.61 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

