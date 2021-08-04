Analysts Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Target Price at GBX 83.83

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LON AGR opened at GBX 78.68 ($1.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 26,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21). Insiders bought 27,280 shares of company stock worth $2,046,228 over the last quarter.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

