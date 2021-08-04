Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

PSTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.94 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

