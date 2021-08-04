Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $845.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce sales of $845.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $838.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $855.10 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $792.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Cowen increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 121,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

