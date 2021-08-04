Analysts Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $495,765,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $42,273,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,382,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paya by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Paya by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,827,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

