Analysts Anticipate IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report $28.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. IntriCon reported sales of $23.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $121.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in IntriCon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in IntriCon by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIN stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,589. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 million, a PE ratio of -548.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

