Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $14.88. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $197.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.52. The stock has a market cap of $534.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.