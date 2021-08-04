Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $14.88. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $197.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.52. The stock has a market cap of $534.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
