Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $2,243,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $12,549,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $58,904,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.90.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

OAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

