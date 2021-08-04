Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 5,357 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in J2 Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $2,381,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

