Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 333.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Viasat by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 210,232 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,210.75, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

