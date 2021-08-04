Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repligen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Repligen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $249.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.16. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $251.25. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.