Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $331,000 Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 560.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 288,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 100.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 263,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $13,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

