Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 174.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $16.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.79. The stock had a trading volume of 459,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.