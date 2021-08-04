Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 163,426 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,426 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NOW by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOW by 33.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.10. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

