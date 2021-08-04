Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 616,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

