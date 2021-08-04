Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 524,532 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Thermon Group by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 66,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.56 million, a PE ratio of 421.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $73.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.81 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

