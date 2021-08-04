Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Terex worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 19,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

