Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 421,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.