Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in GATX by 653.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

GATX stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.78.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

