Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.10 Million Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378,953 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.93% of Western New England Bancorp worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

