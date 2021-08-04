American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,106. The company has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

