American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 271,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,413,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

