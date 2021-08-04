American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%.

AFG stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

