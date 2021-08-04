Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.07. 4,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,372 in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

