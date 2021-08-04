Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $296.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $259.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.22. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $216.20 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Amedisys by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Amedisys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

