Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

