AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DIT stock opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $183.64.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $438.31 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

