Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.54 per share, for a total transaction of $12,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.69 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

