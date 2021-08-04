Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.87. 123,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,637,171. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

