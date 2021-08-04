Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.27.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $181.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

