Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ATEC stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

