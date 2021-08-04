Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 189 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after buying an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

